Yermak: sanctions against russia are working, but they can do better

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that sanctions against Russia are effective, but they can work better and be increased until the war is over. Yermak said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Sanctions work, it is a proven fact, but they can certainly work better. And this is also a fact, and of course sanctions should work, should be increased until the end of the war. There can be no talk of any easing of sanctions while this war of aggression is going on. Our group with McFaul has issued about 20 packages, and a third of these packages have already been implemented by our partners. In certain areas, we have become pioneers. And we proposed sanctions that have already been implemented, but had not been applied before. For example, there was a very long discussion about sanctions against propagandists, and you know that Russian propaganda is another type of weapon (...). I can't say that these sanctions are 100% accepted by our partners, but a very large number of propagandists are now under sanctions. They cannot not only leave but also use their property outside of Russia," Yermak said.

He noted that the main thing is to reduce the power of the Russian machine, and "for this purpose we find various arguments to reduce Russia's earnings from oil and other energy carriers.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of using frozen Russian assets to defend the country. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for rapid delivery of defense weapons.