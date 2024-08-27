Yermak: sanctions against russia are working, but they can do better

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223806 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166522 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161069 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146348 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107476 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96249 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90634 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60080 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213007 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60080 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90634 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155422 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158239 views
Yermak: sanctions against russia are working, but they can do better

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19747 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that sanctions against Russia are working, but they could be better. He emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions until the end of the war and reduce Russia's energy revenues.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that sanctions against Russia are effective, but they can work better and be increased until the war is over. Yermak said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Sanctions work, it is a proven fact, but they can certainly work better. And this is also a fact, and of course sanctions should work, should be increased until the end of the war. There can be no talk of any easing of sanctions while this war of aggression is going on. Our group with McFaul has issued about 20 packages, and a third of these packages have already been implemented by our partners. In certain areas, we have become pioneers. And we proposed sanctions that have already been implemented, but had not been applied before. For example, there was a very long discussion about sanctions against propagandists, and you know that Russian propaganda is another type of weapon (...). I can't say that these sanctions are 100% accepted by our partners, but a very large number of propagandists are now under sanctions. They cannot not only leave but also use their property outside of Russia," Yermak said.

He noted that the main thing is to reduce the power of the Russian machine, and "for this purpose we find various arguments to reduce Russia's earnings from oil and other energy carriers.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of using frozen Russian assets to defend the country. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for rapid delivery of defense weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

