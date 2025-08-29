Yermak and Trump's special envoy Witkoff to meet in the US today - President

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak will meet today, August 29, in the USA with President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed upon with Trump. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The Head of the Office will meet with Witkoff, as we agreed with President Trump. Witkoff, Rubio, and JD Vance will join. That's how we agreed with him, and from our side, Yermak, Umerov, and Kyslytsia will join. Today they will meet with Witkoff. I think Witkoff and Yermak will meet today, and they will discuss exactly what we agreed with Trump: where we are in this coordination regarding the preparation of our meetings. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the US this week, as allies discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy confirmed that the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak with US President Donald Trump's team about security guarantees for Ukraine on Friday, August 29.