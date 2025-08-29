Yermak and Trump's special envoy Witkoff to meet in the US today - President

$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
12:17 PM • 7430 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
08:48 AM • 13043 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 30146 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28744 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43865 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66378 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62422 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 146569 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 72148 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 26634 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 21771 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 5366 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 6952 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 9320 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 2396 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 2776 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 4532 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
12:17 PM • 7444 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 43868 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 1176 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 140425 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 170180 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 172060 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 160666 views
Yermak and Trump's special envoy Witkoff to meet in the US today - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, will meet with Steve Witkoff, special envoy of President Donald Trump, in the USA on August 29. The meeting will concern agreements reached between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump.

Yermak and Trump's special envoy Witkoff to meet in the US today - President

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak will meet today, August 29, in the USA with President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed upon with Trump. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The Head of the Office will meet with Witkoff, as we agreed with President Trump. Witkoff, Rubio, and JD Vance will join. That's how we agreed with him, and from our side, Yermak, Umerov, and Kyslytsia will join. Today they will meet with Witkoff. I think Witkoff and Yermak will meet today, and they will discuss exactly what we agreed with Trump: where we are in this coordination regarding the preparation of our meetings.

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the US this week, as allies discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy confirmed that the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak with US President Donald Trump's team about security guarantees for Ukraine on Friday, August 29.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Rustem Umerov
J. D. Vance
Bloomberg L.P.
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine