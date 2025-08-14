Yaroslava Maksymenko temporarily headed ARMA: what is known about her

Yaroslava Maksymenko has been appointed as the interim head of the National Agency for Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). She was introduced to the team by Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, as reported by UNN, citing ARMA.

Yaroslava Maksymenko has extensive experience working with sanctioned assets and a good understanding of how the system for managing seized property operates. It is important that the new law on ARMA reform strengthens the Agency's institutional capacity and expands the tools for managing such assets. Thus, the priority tasks for ARMA now are to conduct an independent audit and a new competitive procedure for selecting a head. Seized assets must effectively work for the needs of the state and defense. — Sobolev emphasized.

Let's add

Maksymenko thanked for the trust and called on the team to consolidate efforts.

ARMA is entering a new stage of development, where the effectiveness of managing seized assets and trust in the institution depend on our coordinated and professional work. We must ensure that every asset transferred to us works for the state, strengthens defense capabilities, and benefits citizens. This requires maximum transparency, partnership with law enforcement agencies and international partners, as well as readiness to act quickly and decisively. - noted the acting head of ARMA.

Recall

On July 31, 2025, amendments to the special Law on ARMA came into force, strengthening the Agency's institutional capacity and expanding the tools for managing seized assets. The reform, in particular, introduces new rules for selecting the Head of ARMA through an open competition with the participation of international experts. Until a new head is elected based on the results of this competition, Yaroslava Maksymenko will perform the duties of the Head.

For reference

Yaroslava Maksymenko has over 20 years of professional experience in law, state asset management, corporate governance, and sanctions policy. Before her appointment to ARMA, she held the position of Director of the Department of Property and Sanctions Policy at the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, coordinating the formation and implementation of sanctions policy, including the management of sanctioned assets. She was one of the key developers and coordinators of the corporate reform of the state sector, and also participated in the implementation of reforms in the field of transparent sales and asset management (ProZorro, ProZorro.Sales).

On August 13, 2025, she was appointed Deputy Head for European Integration of ARMA.