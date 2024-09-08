Yaroslav Oliynyk “Loki”, a member of the Ministry of Strategic Industries team, was killed

Today we received the tragic news of the death of Yaroslav Oliynyk, known by the call sign Loki. This was reported by the Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin, according to UNN.

Details

Loki was only 28 years old, ten of which he spent serving in the war, where he became an integral part of Ukraine's defense. He was one of the first members of the Ministry's newly revamped Strategic Industries team, joining last summer after serving on the front line. Oliynyk had an important mission - he was responsible for cooperation with manufacturers of drones critical to Ukraine's defense.

The funeral service for Yaroslav will be held on Tuesday, at 12:00, at St. Michael's Cathedral.

Military woman, ex-stylist of “Kvartal 95” dies Shura Ryazantseva with the call sign “Yalta”