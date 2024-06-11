uken
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Military woman, ex-stylist of “Kvartal 95” dies Shura Ryazantseva with the call sign “Yalta”

Kyiv  •  UNN

A Ukrainian soldier, a resident of Crimea, Shura Ryazantseva, call sign “Yalta,” who worked as a stylist before the war, was killed in the battle.

Ukrainian soldier, Crimean resident, stylist Shura Ryazantseva with the call sign "Yalta" was killed. This was reported by her sister Valeria Ryazantseva, reports UNN.

"Unfortunately, Shurochka is no more...," Valeria's sister wrote on Facebook.

The President's Permanent Representative in Crimea Tamila Tasheva expressed condolences over Shura's death.

"They write that Shura Ryazantseva died... I don't believe it... she recently turned 40, they congratulated her... how can it be, our Yalta... You wanted to come home so much. Yalta, eternal memory, beautiful," Tasheva wrote.

Before the full-scale invasion, Shura Ryazantseva worked as a costume designer and stylist, including dressing the actors of Kvartal 95.

On June 2, 2024, on her birthday, Shura reported that she had recently  joined a new military unit under the DSS.

 At the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Shura Ryazantseva joined the ranks of the territorial defense. She served in a unit guarding the border with Belarus.

The leader of the "OUN Volunteer Movement" Mykola Kokhanivskyi was killed in the Kharkiv sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

