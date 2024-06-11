Military woman, ex-stylist of “Kvartal 95” dies Shura Ryazantseva with the call sign “Yalta”

Ukrainian soldier, Crimean resident, stylist Shura Ryazantseva with the call sign "Yalta" was killed. This was reported by her sister Valeria Ryazantseva, reports UNN.

"Unfortunately, Shurochka is no more...," Valeria's sister wrote on Facebook.

The President's Permanent Representative in Crimea Tamila Tasheva expressed condolences over Shura's death.

"They write that Shura Ryazantseva died... I don't believe it... she recently turned 40, they congratulated her... how can it be, our Yalta... You wanted to come home so much. Yalta, eternal memory, beautiful," Tasheva wrote.

Before the full-scale invasion, Shura Ryazantseva worked as a costume designer and stylist, including dressing the actors of Kvartal 95.

On June 2, 2024, on her birthday, Shura reported that she had recently joined a new military unit under the DSS.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Shura Ryazantseva joined the ranks of the territorial defense. She served in a unit guarding the border with Belarus.

