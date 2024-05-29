ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Yagodin checkpoint on the border with Poland modernized: photo shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

With the support of the USAID project, the modernization of the Yagodin-Dorogusk automobile checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border has been completed with the installation of new modular buildings, road infrastructure, lighting and IT equipment.

In Ukraine, the modernization of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint has been completed, the Ministry of community, territory and Infrastructure Development reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The modernization of the Yagodin-Dorogusk automobile checkpoint has been completed," the ministry said.

There are 10 modular buildings installed here: 4 sanitary facilities and 6 offices for processing documents. All rooms, as noted, are adapted for people with disabilities. Each modular office is fully insulated and furnished, equipped with heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, connected to communications.

Also, during the modernization, the road surface was replaced, sidewalks and curbs, storm sewers were repaired, and metal fences were painted.

More than 450 LED lights and lamps and two mobile dynamic scales for vehicles are also installed. 

In addition to the automobile checkpoint, it is reported that the railway checkpoint "Yagodin-Dorogusk"is also being upgraded. A 50 kW diesel generator has already been installed there to ensure continuous operation during power outages, and IT equipment, including printers, laptops, computers and uninterruptible power supplies, has been delivered to the checkpoint.

As indicated, the work was carried out with the support of the USAID project.

for Reference

In 2023-2026, USAID allocates 1 115 million to directly support the government of Ukraine for the modernization of 42 checkpoints.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
ukraineUkraine

