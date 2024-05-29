Yagodin checkpoint on the border with Poland modernized: photo shown

In Ukraine, the modernization of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint has been completed, the Ministry of community, territory and Infrastructure Development reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The modernization of the Yagodin-Dorogusk automobile checkpoint has been completed," the ministry said.

There are 10 modular buildings installed here: 4 sanitary facilities and 6 offices for processing documents. All rooms, as noted, are adapted for people with disabilities. Each modular office is fully insulated and furnished, equipped with heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, connected to communications.

Also, during the modernization, the road surface was replaced, sidewalks and curbs, storm sewers were repaired, and metal fences were painted.

More than 450 LED lights and lamps and two mobile dynamic scales for vehicles are also installed.

In addition to the automobile checkpoint, it is reported that the railway checkpoint "Yagodin-Dorogusk"is also being upgraded. A 50 kW diesel generator has already been installed there to ensure continuous operation during power outages, and IT equipment, including printers, laptops, computers and uninterruptible power supplies, has been delivered to the checkpoint.

As indicated, the work was carried out with the support of the USAID project.

for Reference

In 2023-2026, USAID allocates 1 115 million to directly support the government of Ukraine for the modernization of 42 checkpoints.