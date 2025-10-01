$41.140.18
Xbox Game Pass raises prices to 27 euros per month and adds new subscription plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Microsoft has updated its Xbox Game Pass subscription, raising the price of Ultimate to 26.99 euros per month. Two new plans, Essential and Premium, have been added, with unchanged prices and new games, including Hogwarts Legacy.

Xbox Game Pass raises prices to 27 euros per month and adds new subscription plans

Two new plans are being added: Game Pass Essential and Premium. In addition, some gifts are promised.

UNN reports with reference to Eurogamer.

Details

Microsoft Corporation, as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription update, announced the current prices, depending on the subscription model.

The price of the highest tier of Game Pass subscription, called Ultimate, will increase. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will cost €26.99 per month.

This tier consists of over 400 games for PC, consoles and cloud services. In general, the company plans to launch over 75 games every year, including all Xbox Game Studios games.

Ultimate will add two subscription services: Fortnite Crew and Ubisoft+ Classics. Hogwarts Legacy has also been added.

Prices for the other two tiers of the service, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain unchanged while they receive updates.

Xbox Game Pass Premium: €12.99 per month.

Over 200 games for PC, consoles and cloud services; Xbox Game Studios - games up to the first anniversary; also cloud games, online games on consoles.

Up to 50,000 points per year in rewards are promised

- Eurogamer writes in the review.

Xbox Game Pass Essential: €8.99 per month.

Over 50 games for PC, consoles and cloud services and games.

Online multiplayer on consoles.

Up to 25,000 points per year in Rewards.

- the material notes.

Reference

Games being added to Xbox Game Pass today (Ultimate only):

  • Hogwarts Legacy (PC, consoles and cloud services);
    • Assassin's Creed II (PC);
      • Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PC, consoles and cloud services);
        • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (PC, consoles and cloud services);
          • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC);
            • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (PC);
              • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (PC, consoles and cloud);
                • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (PC, consoles and cloud);
                  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (PC, consoles and cloud);
                    • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (PC);
                      • Assassin's Creed Revelations (PC);
                        • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PC, consoles and cloud);
                          • Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PC, consoles and cloud);
                            • Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (consoles and cloud);
                              • Assassin's Creed Unity (PC, consoles and cloud);
                                • Child of Light (PC, consoles and cloud);

                                  Far Cry 3 (PC, consoles and (cloud)

                                  Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Far Cry Primal (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Hungry Shark World (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Monopoly Madness (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Monopoly 2024 (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  OddBallers (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (consoles and cloud)

                                  Rabbids: Party of Legends (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Rayman Legends (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Risk Urban Assault (consoles and cloud)

                                  Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Skull and Bones (PC, Xbox Series X|S and cloud)

                                  South Park: The Stick of Truth (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Steep (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  The Crew 2 (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  The Settlers: New Allies (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Tom Clancy's The Division (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Trackmania Turbo (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Transferce (consoles and cloud)

                                  Trials Fusion (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Trials of the Blood Dragon (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Trials Rising (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Uno (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Valiant Hearts: The Great War (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Watch Dogs (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Wheel of Fortune (consoles and cloud)

                                  Zombi (PC, consoles and cloud)

                                  Recall

                                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                                  Technologies
                                  Microsoft