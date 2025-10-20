$41.730.10
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1838 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8762 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16802 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56717 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88115 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51476 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46243 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47313 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Publications
X changes how it handles links to keep users on the social network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

The social network X is testing a new feature on iOS that will allow users to see interaction buttons after clicking on a link. This is expected to increase user engagement and aligns with Elon Musk's vision of X as an "everything app."

X changes how it handles links to keep users on the social network

The social network X is testing a change in how it handles links on iOS, so that the "Like", "Reply" and "Repost" buttons are always visible, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Usually, when you click a link in X, a page opens that completely covers the original post. This obviously leads to fewer people clicking "Like" or otherwise interacting with the content.

A significant portion of users probably don't return to X at all after clicking an external link. Therefore, the company folds the original post down instead of allowing the browser to take up the entire screen, increasingly following Elon Musk's vision of X as an "everything app" that you never need to leave.

A common complaint is the low effectiveness of posts with links on X. A post announcing this new feature seems to suggest that the reason is how the interface takes the user away from X, which reduces engagement.

Elon Musk also announced in a post on the X platform that changes would be made to the recommendation system, which could lead to increased reach for posts with links. He claims that the company is four to six weeks away from "removing all heuristics," meaning likes and replies will have less impact. Instead, he says, "Grok will literally read every post and watch every video (over 100 million per day) to curate content for users that they are most likely to find interesting."

Moving to AI-based content understanding instead of a rules-based algorithm has been an obvious goal for X for some time. These changes could lead to increased reach even for accounts with very few followers.

New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet18.10.25, 09:19 • 51573 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Social network
Elon Musk