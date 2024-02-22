$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2390 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48032 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107946 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363751 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210606 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242948 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254406 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160552 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107443 views

X-22 supersonic missiles launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions were spotted

Kyiv • UNN

 27168 views

Ukraine's Air Force spotted X-22 missiles being launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions.

X-22 supersonic missiles launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions were spotted

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the detection of supersonic missiles X-22, which were launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions of the country. UNN reports.

Hostile UAV spotted in Poltava region22.02.24, 22:55 • 32587 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
