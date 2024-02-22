X-22 supersonic missiles launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions were spotted
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force spotted X-22 missiles being launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the detection of supersonic missiles X-22, which were launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions of the country. UNN reports.
