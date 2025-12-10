WSJ: Trump's team claims they are not pushing Ukraine towards a peace deal it dislikes

High-ranking officials of the Trump administration insist that they "are not pushing Ukraine into a deal it doesn't like," reports The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

The goal, they say, is "a deal acceptable to both sides that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and protects it in the long term."

As the publication writes, American officials point to days of direct negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov and Trump's chief negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "as proof that Washington has no intention of selling Kyiv."

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is in a more advantageous position in negotiations with Ukraine. He also criticized European leaders for their inaction on the issue of ending the war.