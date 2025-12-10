$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
WSJ: Trump's team claims they are not pushing Ukraine towards a peace deal it dislikes

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

High-ranking officials in the Trump administration state that they are not forcing Ukraine into an unfavorable agreement. The goal is an agreement that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and protects it in the long term.

WSJ: Trump's team claims they are not pushing Ukraine towards a peace deal it dislikes

High-ranking officials of the Trump administration insist that they "are not pushing Ukraine into a deal it doesn't like," reports The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The goal, they say, is "a deal acceptable to both sides that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and protects it in the long term."

As the publication writes, American officials point to days of direct negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov and Trump's chief negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "as proof that Washington has no intention of selling Kyiv."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is in a more advantageous position in negotiations with Ukraine. He also criticized European leaders for their inaction on the issue of ending the war.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine