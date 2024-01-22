WSJ: EU develops new $22 billion military aid plan for Ukraine

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 18326 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 40019 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 31709 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36009 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111892 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117057 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148975 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142726 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67624 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 78378 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101940 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 68369 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 44236 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 40111 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111904 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 18419 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148983 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109378 views
Actual
WSJ: EU develops new $22 billion military aid plan for Ukraine

WSJ: EU develops new $22 billion military aid plan for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104306 views

The European External Action Service has developed a plan to provide military assistance to Ukraine worth more than 20 billion euros over the next four years. The plan envisages the creation of a fund for the joint purchase of weapons and military training, the proceeds of which will be returned to the EU.

The European External Action Service has developed a new way to provide more than €20 billion in military support to Ukraine amid disagreements over a €50 billion aid package. The Wall Street Journal writes about the new EU plan with reference to the project, UNN reports .

Details

The initiative provides for the return of more than 20 billion euros to EU countries in exchange for "tens of billions of euros" in military aid to Kyiv over the next four years.

It is envisaged to create a special fund that will absorb about 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Facility established in 2022 and receive up to 5 billion euros annually from 2024 to 2027.

the statement reads

The new fund will be used to compensate EU countries for joint purchases of weapons to be transferred to Ukraine. Another part of the money will be used for military training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU. According to the draft plan, in 2024, the EU may offer compensation in the amount of $7.5 billion, but a transition period is required for the initiative to come into force.

AddendumAddendum

EU officials have said that formal discussions on the plan will begin in the coming days, and it is likely to be discussed at the February 1 summit, where leaders will also try to agree on a €50 billion aid package for Kyiv over four years. However, any final decision on the new plan is likely to take weeks, as it requires a unanimous decision by EU countries.

The newspaper cites the possibility for EU states with low arms stockpiles to pool resources in joint procurement, ensuring a steady demand for defense products, which encourages European companies to increase production. In addition, there will be no need for regular payments that can be blocked by an EU country, such as Hungary, which vetoed a €50 billion aid package.

Let's add activity: Zelenskyy holds a series of meetings on international events and relations with the EU20.01.24, 18:11 • 31887 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising