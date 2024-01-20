Let's add activity: Zelenskyy holds a series of meetings on international events and relations with the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of meetings on international events planned by Ukraine, UNN reports.

"I am already holding meetings about next week's international events that we are planning. This also applies to relations with partners in Europe, in the European Union. We will add activity," Zelensky said during his evening address.

