"Wounded Package": Ministry of Defense procures hygiene kits for UAH 37 million

The "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (SLO) announced the procurement of personal hygiene kits for wounded servicemen within the framework of the "Wounded Package" initiative. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the defense agency.

Details

It is noted that the initiative is aimed at providing defenders with the most necessary items in medical institutions during treatment. Currently, three procurements have been announced. The total estimated cost is over UAH 37 million. It is planned to purchase kits separately for men (48,000 kits) and separately for women (2,000 kits).

By the end of this year, servicemen will receive the first personal hygiene kits. Dividing the kits into male and female allows for individual patient needs in medical facilities. Currently, we are purchasing what is truly needed in the first days after an injury. - said Mykyta Chichkan, director of the SLO's property program.

It is indicated that supplies will be delivered to medical institutions in various regions that provide assistance to servicemen. The shipment of the first batches is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

For reference

At the end of June, the SLO already purchased the first component of the package – adaptive clothing for servicemen of all Defense Forces. Now the next component is hygiene kits, which will be delivered to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through medical institutions.

