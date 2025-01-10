“Wounded package": Ministry of Defense announced sets of 30 items with adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39638 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125862 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90780 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128867 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127528 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88666 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100532 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180022 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134051 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151278 views
“Wounded package": Ministry of Defense announced sets of 30 items with adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers

“Wounded package": Ministry of Defense announced sets of 30 items with adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24961 views

The Ministry of Defense is introducing kits with adaptive clothing and hygiene products for wounded soldiers. The kits will include special clothing with quick access to wounds and will take into account the needs of both men and women.

Soldiers who have been wounded will receive special kits - "Wounded Package" - with adaptive clothing, hygiene products and special utensils - a total of 30 items, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Wounded Warrior Package, which will be received by the Armed Forces this year, will include adaptive clothing, hygiene products and special utensils, a total of 30 items," the ministry said.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense:

  • The kits take into account the needs of the wounded in the first days of hospitalization
    • Kits for female defenders adapted to their needs
      • Adaptive clothing provides access to the place of manipulation without removing it

        The kit will be given to wounded soldiers from the moment they receive medical care in a stabilization center or hospital.

        Adaptive clothing was tested in October last year in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

        "We are working to simplify the provision of medical care to the military. New clothes do not need to be taken off - it is enough to unfasten special fasteners for quick access to the place of injury. This significantly speeds up medical procedures and helps to save precious time that can save lives," emphasized Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov.

        "In order to launch the project, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must adopt a resolution on its financing," the Defense Ministry said.

        Adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers has appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what will be included06.07.24, 19:49 • 27822 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyWar
        ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
        armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
        ukraineUkraine

