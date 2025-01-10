“Wounded package": Ministry of Defense announced sets of 30 items with adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers

Soldiers who have been wounded will receive special kits - "Wounded Package" - with adaptive clothing, hygiene products and special utensils - a total of 30 items, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Wounded Warrior Package, which will be received by the Armed Forces this year, will include adaptive clothing, hygiene products and special utensils, a total of 30 items," the ministry said.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense:

The kits take into account the needs of the wounded in the first days of hospitalization

Kits for female defenders adapted to their needs

Adaptive clothing provides access to the place of manipulation without removing it

The kit will be given to wounded soldiers from the moment they receive medical care in a stabilization center or hospital.

Adaptive clothing was tested in October last year in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"We are working to simplify the provision of medical care to the military. New clothes do not need to be taken off - it is enough to unfasten special fasteners for quick access to the place of injury. This significantly speeds up medical procedures and helps to save precious time that can save lives," emphasized Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov.

"In order to launch the project, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must adopt a resolution on its financing," the Defense Ministry said.

