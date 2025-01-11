World must restore 'maximum pressure' on Iran - Keith Kellogg

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144709 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125857 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133570 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110371 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162965 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90712 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128849 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127507 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88586 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190758 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180014 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127501 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142376 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134047 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151276 views
World must restore 'maximum pressure' on Iran - Keith Kellogg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27411 views

Keith Kellogg, Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine, has called for the return of a “maximum pressure” policy on Iran. At an event in Paris, he said economic and diplomatic pressure on the country was necessary.

The world should return to a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran to turn it into a more democratic country. This was stated on Saturday at an Iranian opposition event in Paris by US President-elect Donald Trump's new special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN citing Reuters.

According to the publication, Trump pledged to return to policies he pursued in his previous term aimed at destroying Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program, ballistic missile program and regional activities.

“This pressure is not only kinetic, not only military force, but it has to be economic and diplomatic,” retired Lt. Gen. Kellogg, who is set to become Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told a gathering at the Paris-based Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

He said there is an opportunity to “change Iran for the better,” but that opportunity will not last forever.

“We have to capitalize on the weakness we see now. There is hope, so there must be action.

Earlier this month, Kellogg postponed a trip to European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

It is unclear whether he will use his trip to Paris to meet with French officials to discuss Ukraine. 

Incoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also spoken at NCRI events in the past. The group has repeatedly called for the downfall of the existing Iranian authorities, although it is unclear how much support it has in Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

