World must restore 'maximum pressure' on Iran - Keith Kellogg

The world should return to a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran to turn it into a more democratic country. This was stated on Saturday at an Iranian opposition event in Paris by US President-elect Donald Trump's new special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN citing Reuters.

According to the publication, Trump pledged to return to policies he pursued in his previous term aimed at destroying Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program, ballistic missile program and regional activities.

“This pressure is not only kinetic, not only military force, but it has to be economic and diplomatic,” retired Lt. Gen. Kellogg, who is set to become Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told a gathering at the Paris-based Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

He said there is an opportunity to “change Iran for the better,” but that opportunity will not last forever.

“We have to capitalize on the weakness we see now. There is hope, so there must be action.

Earlier this month, Kellogg postponed a trip to European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

It is unclear whether he will use his trip to Paris to meet with French officials to discuss Ukraine.

Incoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also spoken at NCRI events in the past. The group has repeatedly called for the downfall of the existing Iranian authorities, although it is unclear how much support it has in Iran.