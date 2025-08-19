World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions

$41.260.08
48.310.13
ukenru
05:19 AM • 9046 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 28852 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 49449 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 34063 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 29131 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 36492 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 89295 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50540 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85777 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48415 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 21743 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - AxiosAugust 18, 09:50 PM • 12475 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 31776 views
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron02:36 AM • 7450 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideo02:57 AM • 12187 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 1718 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 4836 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 89302 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85784 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 125732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 6496 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 20482 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 80043 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 71253 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 103820 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

On August 18, a meeting of world leaders on the cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine took place at the White House. Security guarantees for Ukraine and a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed.

World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions

The participants of the meeting on August 18 at the White House – the presidents of Ukraine, the USA, Finland, the German Chancellor, the prime ministers of Great Britain, France, Italy, the head of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General – demonstrated relative unity regarding the cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. But some issues remained unresolved, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, most of the meeting was devoted to what security guarantees European countries and the United States would provide to Ukraine if Zelensky agreed to a ceasefire agreement. In addition, Donald Trump spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the details of a possible multilateral meeting. However, it is currently unknown when or if such a meeting will take place at all.

The New York Times presents 5 conclusions from the meeting:

Leaders demonstrated a relatively unified position

The meeting participants agreed on a plan to organize direct talks between Zelensky and Putin while other issues are being resolved. This includes the exact nature of security guarantees for Ukraine and what territory, if any, Ukraine can actually cede to the Russians.

At the same time, some disagreements emerged. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocated for a truce before further negotiations with Russia, but Trump gently rejected this proposal. And French President Emmanuel Macron expressed skepticism about Putin's good faith.

I am not convinced that President Putin also seeks peace

- he told reporters at a press conference.

Trump spoke generally about security guarantees for Ukraine

On social media, Trump called the meeting "productive." At the same time, he did not directly answer whether he would send American troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers.

European leaders insisted that Trump provide security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, meaning that an attack on Ukraine would be considered an attack on all NATO countries.

We will give them very good protection and very good security

- Trump said.

When asked what security guarantees he wanted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replied: "Everything."

Trump engaged in some diplomatic activity with Putin

Former President Joseph Biden once called Putin a "bloody dictator," but Trump has long had a more positive view of the Russian president.

The current US president continued to portray Putin as someone genuinely interested in finding a way to end the war he himself started. At one point, Trump interrupted his meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House to call the Russian dictator.

After that, Trump stated on social media that he called Putin to begin organizing a meeting between Zelensky and the Russian leader. He said he would then try to meet with both leaders in a trilateral meeting. However, it was unclear whether all parties agreed to this.

At the same time, Yuriy Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, stated that Putin and Trump had a "frank and very constructive" phone conversation about a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

In diplomatic language, a "frank conversation" often means that the parties have not reached full agreement.

The statement also says that the Russian and American leaders agreed to appoint more senior negotiators for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, but it does not mention whether Putin himself will participate. And although Putin did not refuse to meet with Zelensky, he made it clear that he does not consider the Ukrainian president legitimate and equal to himself.

Zelensky said Ukraine would buy $90 billion worth of American weapons

Trump said he did not want to provide additional aid to Ukraine, but was willing to sell weapons to help Ukrainians repel Russian attacks. On Monday, Zelensky expressed particular interest in acquiring additional Patriot air defense systems to minimize damage from continuous Russian missile strikes.

Zelensky told reporters on Monday that as part of any security guarantees, Ukraine would purchase $90 billion worth of American weapons through Europe, and the US would buy drones from Ukraine. He noted that a formal agreement still needs to be concluded. But an agreement of this magnitude would be a significant step towards ensuring that Ukrainian forces continue to fight against Russia and have a reliable defense in case a peace agreement is concluded.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine needs international security guarantees and the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to deter future Russian aggression. The full occupation of Donbas will allow the Russians to resume the war against Ukraine on more favorable terms.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
Vladimir Putin
The New York Times
European Commission
White House
Muhammad Tantawi
Blue Origin
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Brazil
Donald Trump
Grant Shapps
Emmanuel Macron
IRIS-T
Jeremy Renner
Elon Musk
Finland
2S19 Msta-S
Somalia
Vitali Klitschko
Canada
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Jens Stoltenberg
Germany
Joe Biden
Romania
Dnieper
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv
Poland