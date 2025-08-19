World Humanitarian Day and Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on August 19

Today, August 19, marks World Humanitarian Day and Ukrainian Beekeepers' Day. The Orthodox Church also honors the memory of the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus, writes UNN.

World Humanitarian Day

This day is an annual reminder to society of the need for actions aimed at alleviating someone's suffering. Humanity, impartiality, and independence are the privileges that guide all members of both humanitarian organizations and Ukrainians — volunteer-volunteers who have embarked on a humanitarian mission.

A few years ago, this date was little known in Ukraine. And the very issue of humanitarian aid was not so acute on the agenda. However, the war made adjustments.

Ukrainian Beekeepers' Day

The professional day of beekeepers in Ukraine is an official event. According to the Decree of President Leonid Kuchma, it is celebrated annually on August 19, starting from 1997. Honey in Ukraine is valued for its healing properties and excellent taste. On this day, honey fairs are held in many cities of Ukraine.

World Photography Day

This event is important for all photography enthusiasts and those who simply love to take photos. Now, everyone with a phone can take bright, high-quality photos and save them in the gadget's memory. But everything was much more complicated when humanity first "met" photography.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Florus and Laurus

The Orthodox Church honors the memory of the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus. They were brothers, stonemasons by profession, who lived in the 2nd century in the Balkans. They are revered as patrons of horses, and also as defenders of faith and an example of brotherly love. They refused to bow to pagan idols and were thrown into a deep well.

