August 18, 07:57 PM • 16271 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 33232 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 24988 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 21292 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 31619 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 78827 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 48749 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 77475 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47886 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 133893 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
World Humanitarian Day and Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on August 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

August 19 marks World Humanitarian Day, Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine, and World Photography Day. The Orthodox Church commemorates the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus.

World Humanitarian Day and Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on August 19

Today, August 19, marks World Humanitarian Day and Ukrainian Beekeepers' Day. The Orthodox Church also honors the memory of the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus, writes UNN.

World Humanitarian Day

This day is an annual reminder to society of the need for actions aimed at alleviating someone's suffering. Humanity, impartiality, and independence are the privileges that guide all members of both humanitarian organizations and Ukrainians — volunteer-volunteers who have embarked on a humanitarian mission.

A few years ago, this date was little known in Ukraine. And the very issue of humanitarian aid was not so acute on the agenda. However, the war made adjustments.

Ukrainian Beekeepers' Day

The professional day of beekeepers in Ukraine is an official event. According to the Decree of President Leonid Kuchma, it is celebrated annually on August 19, starting from 1997. Honey in Ukraine is valued for its healing properties and excellent taste. On this day, honey fairs are held in many cities of Ukraine.

Saiga antelopes, whales, and mother beetles: winners of the 2025 Wildlife Photography Contest announced15.08.25, 10:54 • 5912 views

World Photography Day

This event is important for all photography enthusiasts and those who simply love to take photos. Now, everyone with a phone can take bright, high-quality photos and save them in the gadget's memory. But everything was much more complicated when humanity first "met" photography.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Florus and Laurus

The Orthodox Church honors the memory of the holy martyrs Florus and Laurus. They were brothers, stonemasons by profession, who lived in the 2nd century in the Balkans. They are revered as patrons of horses, and also as defenders of faith and an example of brotherly love. They refused to bow to pagan idols and were thrown into a deep well.

Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"14.08.25, 17:12 • 181618 views

