Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
World Heart Day: Shalimov Center shares tips on preventing cardiovascular diseases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

On September 29, the world celebrates World Heart Day. Specialists from the Shalimov Center shared tips on how to prevent cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death in Ukraine.

World Heart Day: Shalimov Center shares tips on preventing cardiovascular diseases

On September 29, the world celebrates World Heart Day - an occasion to remember that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in Ukraine. However, most of them can be prevented. Specialists from the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology advised on how to prevent cardiovascular diseases, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of mortality in Ukraine, especially among men.

These include:

  • coronary heart disease (heart attacks);
    • stroke;
      • hypertension (high blood pressure);
        • rheumatic heart disease;
          • congenital heart disease;
            • heart failure.

              What steps will help maintain heart health

              1. Quitting smoking.

              Smoking is one of the main causes of cardiovascular diseases.

              Within 2 years after quitting tobacco, the risk of coronary heart disease significantly decreases. And after 15 years, the risk of cardiovascular diseases decreases to the level of a non-smoker. Passive smoking is also harmful to heart health.

              2. Physical activity.

              Regular physical activity reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

              It is recommended to devote at least 30 minutes to physical activity 5 times a week. In addition to sports, you can take the stairs instead of the elevator, go for a walk, or ride a bicycle for errands instead of a car.

              3. Monitor your weight.

              Excess weight increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

              4. Adhere to a balanced healthy diet.

              It is recommended to consume fewer foods high in saturated fats, which can increase blood cholesterol levels.

              Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Pay attention to information about the calorie, fat, sugar, and salt content in the products you buy.

              5. Drink less alcohol.

              Its excessive consumption increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

              Cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through prevention — a healthy lifestyle and timely consultation with a doctor when characteristic symptoms appear

              - added the specialists.

              Olga Rozgon

              SocietyHealth
              Ukraine