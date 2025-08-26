$41.280.07
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 10180 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 82464 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 59177 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 59377 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 180525 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 176086 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 68340 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66609 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66093 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51617 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

American director Woody Allen rejected Ukraine's accusations of "whitewashing" Russian crimes. This happened after his remote participation in the Moscow Film Week, where he spoke online.

Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival

American director Woody Allen denied Ukraine's accusations of "whitewashing" Russian crimes after his remote participation in the Moscow Film Festival. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Woody Allen appeared at the festival via an online connection during a session hosted by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk, known for his closeness to Vladimir Putin.

I firmly believe that Putin is absolutely wrong, and the war he started is terrible. But I don't think interrupting artistic conversations is ever a good way to help

- said the American director.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow Film Festival, calling it an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors. The Ministry emphasized that culture should not be used to whitewash crimes.

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine