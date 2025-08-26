Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival
Kyiv • UNN
American director Woody Allen denied Ukraine's accusations of "whitewashing" Russian crimes after his remote participation in the Moscow Film Festival. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
Details
Woody Allen appeared at the festival via an online connection during a session hosted by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk, known for his closeness to Vladimir Putin.
I firmly believe that Putin is absolutely wrong, and the war he started is terrible. But I don't think interrupting artistic conversations is ever a good way to help
It will be recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow Film Festival, calling it an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors. The Ministry emphasized that culture should not be used to whitewash crimes.
