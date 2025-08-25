American actor Woody Allen, who visited the Moscow International Film Week in Russia, was added to the "Myrotvorets" website database, UNN reports.

The Oscar-winning director participated in the Moscow Film Festival. Allen praised Russian cinema, allowed for a trip to Russia, and even stated that he could make a film about "how good you feel in Moscow and St. Petersburg." Woody Allen joined the session "Legends of World Cinema" at the Moscow International Film Week. The event was moderated by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk, known for his public support of the Kremlin and the war. - the message says.

It is noted that this international film week emerged only last year and is intended to show that, despite sanctions, Russia allegedly remains an active participant in the world's cultural life.

"Among the guests, besides Allen, are Serbian director Kusturica and American actor Dacascos," the website adds.

For reference

The "Myrotvorets" Center is an independent non-governmental organization created by a group of scientists, journalists, and specialists in researching signs of crimes against Ukraine's national security, peace, human security, and international rule of law, who are engaged in creative scientific and journalistic activities.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the presence of American director Woody Allen at the Moscow International Film Week is an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who were killed or wounded by Russian invaders.