In Zaporizhzhia district, a woman was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack - Fedorov

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:25 PM • 6124 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 13731 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 12896 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 22306 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 30062 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30324 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 28199 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23066 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32291 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20300 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weatherSeptember 12, 02:18 PM • 4102 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 14477 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 14135 views
This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 04:09 PM • 6600 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 10124 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 10178 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 14205 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 22304 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 14553 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 30057 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Keith Kellogg
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 30057 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 36680 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 84151 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 45716 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51342 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
The New York Times

In Zaporizhzhia district, a woman was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

In Zaporizhzhia district, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car, injuring a 38-year-old woman in the village of Malokaterynivka. The victim received medical assistance, the car was damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia district, a woman was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia district, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car carrying a woman. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

A 38-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia district.

- the post says.

As a result of the strike, the car was damaged, and the woman was injured. She was provided with the necessary medical assistance. 

Recall

On Thursday, September 11, the Russian army launched 440 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died in the Polohy district.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on September 7: two dead, one person injured08.09.25, 08:18 • 4373 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast