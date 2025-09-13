In Zaporizhzhia district, a woman was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia district, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car carrying a woman. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

A 38-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia district. - the post says.

As a result of the strike, the car was damaged, and the woman was injured. She was provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Recall

On Thursday, September 11, the Russian army launched 440 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died in the Polohy district.

