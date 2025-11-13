Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutors reveal horrific details

In Donetsk Oblast, a mother kept the body of her deceased daughter in an apartment for 18 years; she has been notified of suspicion, and the suspect will be sent for examination to determine her mental state, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The woman reportedly neglected her two daughters for many years. "She did not provide them with food, medical treatment, or proper living conditions. The children lived in a dilapidated apartment without electricity, heating, or necessary hygiene. The mother forced the younger girl to beg and collect food in the cemetery, and if she refused, she would scare and threaten her with punishment," the prosecutor's office said.

In December 2006, the suspect's 22-year-old daughter died. The woman did not report her death to doctors or the police, and she assured her sister that she was sleeping and would soon wake up. She also forced her to sleep in bed next to her sister's body for several days, forbidding her to tell anyone about it. In addition, the mother washed and redressed the deceased. - the prosecutor's office reported.

When the younger victim turned 19, she reportedly left home and moved to another city, where she tried to start a new life and gradually recover from her experiences.

"Only in 2025 did the girl contact lawyers and tell them about her past," the report says.

At the same time, the police also received information about a possible crime.

"During the inspection of the apartment, law enforcement officers found the mummified remains of the older sister, which had been there for about 18 years," the prosecutor's office noted.

It is noted that the 58-year-old resident of Kostiantynivka was notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill duties of child care, which led to serious consequences, and desecration of the body of a deceased person (Article 166, Part 1 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, the suspect will be sent for examination to determine her mental state in accordance with the law," the prosecutor's office noted.

