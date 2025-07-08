Woman fainted trying to stop military enlistment office bus in Kharkiv region: police launched investigation

A 71-year-old woman tried to stop an official car after, according to eyewitnesses, in Merefa, Kharkiv region, "men in uniform, probably TCC employees," forcibly dragged a man into a minivan. The police have launched an investigation into the incident in Merefa.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Police and the Telegram channel Kharkiv life.

Details

According to the police, on July 8, the police department No. 3 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a report about the delivery of a 71-year-old local resident to a medical facility with bodily injuries in the form of bruises.

The police went and interviewed the victim. The woman filed a statement with the police, in which she stated that unknown persons in military uniform caused her bodily injuries during mobilization measures against her son. She also refused hospitalization.

Earlier, videos circulated online showing that in the city of Merefa, Kharkiv region, TCC employees brought a man to an official car. At the same time, "a woman (presumably the boy's mother - ed.) started running after the car." And then she "fainted and fell," reports TG-Kharkiv life.

The police officially added that information on this fact was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the incident are being established. - writes the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Recall

On July 5, 2025, in the village of Orlivka, Rivne region, during a document check by a group of TCC servicemen, a conflict arose, as a result of which a senior soldier was hit on the head. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of injuries inflicted on the serviceman.

Police officers can independently notify conscripts, but they do not have the right to carry out mobilization without the TCC.