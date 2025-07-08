$41.800.06
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 27078 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 57112 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 87170 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 57745 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 53515 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 57708 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 55529 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45584 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42581 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Погода
+26°
0m/s
54%
744mm
Woman fainted trying to stop military enlistment office bus in Kharkiv region: police launched investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 967 views

In Merefa, Kharkiv region, a 71-year-old woman fainted while trying to stop a military enlistment office service vehicle after a man was forcibly dragged into a minivan. Police launched an investigation into the hooliganism.

Woman fainted trying to stop military enlistment office bus in Kharkiv region: police launched investigation

A 71-year-old woman tried to stop an official car after, according to eyewitnesses, in Merefa, Kharkiv region, "men in uniform, probably TCC employees," forcibly dragged a man into a minivan. The police have launched an investigation into the incident in Merefa.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Police and the Telegram channel Kharkiv life.

Details

According to the police, on July 8, the police department No. 3 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a report about the delivery of a 71-year-old local resident to a medical facility with bodily injuries in the form of bruises.

The police went and interviewed the victim. The woman filed a statement with the police, in which she stated that unknown persons in military uniform caused her bodily injuries during mobilization measures against her son. She also refused hospitalization.

Earlier, videos circulated online showing that in the city of Merefa, Kharkiv region, TCC employees brought a man to an official car. At the same time, "a woman (presumably the boy's mother - ed.) started running after the car." And then she "fainted and fell," reports TG-Kharkiv life.

The police officially added that information on this fact was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the incident are being established.

- writes the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Recall

On July 5, 2025, in the village of Orlivka, Rivne region, during a document check by a group of TCC servicemen, a conflict arose, as a result of which a senior soldier was hit on the head. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of injuries inflicted on the serviceman.

Police officers can independently notify conscripts, but they do not have the right to carry out mobilization without the TCC.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
