Witkoff on summit with Putin in Alaska: "agreed on security guarantees that change the situation"
Kyiv • UNN
US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that agreements on reliable security guarantees were reached at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. These agreements could fundamentally change the situation.
Details
"We have agreed on reliable security guarantees, which I would call game-changing," he said.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that President Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine consist of a strong army and its financing. He called Putin's words about readiness to provide guarantees mere rhetoric.