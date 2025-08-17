Witkoff on summit with Putin in Alaska: "agreed on security guarantees that change the situation"

$41.450.00
Exclusive
10:14 AM
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 11693 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 8832 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 9460 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 8122 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 7250 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 306880 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317440 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 3398 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 7280 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51483 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42989 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111883 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

Witkoff on summit with Putin in Alaska: "agreed on security guarantees that change the situation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that agreements on reliable security guarantees were reached at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. These agreements could fundamentally change the situation.

Witkoff on summit with Putin in Alaska: "agreed on security guarantees that change the situation"

Steve Witkoff stated that at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the parties reached agreements on reliable security guarantees that could fundamentally affect the situation, writes UNN.

Details

"We have agreed on reliable security guarantees, which I would call game-changing," he said.

- said the special envoy of the US President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine consist of a strong army and its financing. He called Putin's words about readiness to provide guarantees mere rhetoric.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine