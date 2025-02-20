Without the US, the war in Ukraine cannot end - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine cannot end without the US. He called the talks with the Russian side in Saudi Arabia a "big step". Trump said this while speaking at the FII Priority Miami summit in Florida on February 19, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Without our participation, they will never resolve this war," Trump said.

The US President reminded that his team began talks with the Russian side this week in Saudi Arabia.

"They really went well. It's a big step," Trump said of the talks.

Trump said he hopes to see a ceasefire soon and restore stability in Europe and the Middle East.

"I hope my greatest legacy will be as a peacemaker," Trump said.

Previously

Trump also said that World War III is "not that far away". At the same time, he expressed confidence that it would not happen during his presidency.

Addendum

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich reported, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was not going to accept Russia's ultimatums and commented on the talks between Russian and US representatives.

On February 20, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

On February 19, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with Keith Kellogg. They discussed the situation at the front and the importance of American support for Ukraine.