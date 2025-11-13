Without Matviyenko and Malinovskyi: Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against France

Ukraine has announced its official squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage match against France, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine national team squad for the match against France (by numbers):

1. Yevhen Volynets, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Bohdan Mykhailichenko, 4. Oleksandr Svatok, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 6. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, 7. Vladyslav Vanat, 8. Yehor Nazaryna, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Oleksiy Hutsuliak, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Oleh Ocheretko, 15. Viktor Tsyhankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Heorhiy Sudakov, 18. Yehor Yarmoliuk, 19. Nazar Voloshyn, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Oleksandr Karavayev, 22. Taras Mykhavko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.

"Of the Ukrainian national team players currently in Paris, Mykola Matviyenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi were not included in the squad," the UAF reported.

Addition

Today, November 13, in Paris, at the Parc des Princes stadium, the match of the 5th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage in Quartet D, France - Ukraine, will take place (kick-off - at 21:45 Kyiv time).

