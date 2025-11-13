Without Matviyenko and Malinovskyi: Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against France

$42.010.06
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 9108 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15133 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 18326 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 17596 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 15518 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 52935 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78055 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71701 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 72506 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote deminingPhotoNovember 13, 01:02 AM • 12200 views
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 14352 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 24670 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 20926 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 26510 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 80727 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 99109 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 67635 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 76435 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 143093 views
Without Matviyenko and Malinovskyi: Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The Ukrainian national team has published its official squad for the group stage match of the 2026 World Cup football qualifiers against France. Mykola Matviyenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi were not included in the list.

Without Matviyenko and Malinovskyi: Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against France

Ukraine has announced its official squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage match against France, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine national team squad for the match against France (by numbers):

1. Yevhen Volynets, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Bohdan Mykhailichenko, 4. Oleksandr Svatok, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 6. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, 7. Vladyslav Vanat, 8. Yehor Nazaryna, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Oleksiy Hutsuliak, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Oleh Ocheretko, 15. Viktor Tsyhankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Heorhiy Sudakov, 18. Yehor Yarmoliuk, 19. Nazar Voloshyn, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Oleksandr Karavayev, 22. Taras Mykhavko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.

"Of the Ukrainian national team players currently in Paris, Mykola Matviyenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi were not included in the squad," the UAF reported.

Addition

Today, November 13, in Paris, at the Parc des Princes stadium, the match of the 5th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage in Quartet D, France - Ukraine, will take place (kick-off - at 21:45 Kyiv time).

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow12.11.25, 16:08 • 80728 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Paris
France
Ukraine