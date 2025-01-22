With the support of philanthropists, museum workers recreated and digitized ancient clothes of Kyiv region

On Saturday, January 18, a presentation of the unique project "SPADOK. Clothing of Myronivshchyna", reports UNN.

Details

The project was implemented by the Myronivka Museum of Local Lore with the financial support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation. As part of the project, the museum showed the recreated and digitized traditional clothing of the region in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

"I am very pleased and proud that the Myronivka Museum of Local Lore has taken this initiative, and we were able to see together what the youth of Myronivka looked like a hundred years ago," comments Anna Mosoruk, a representative of the youth council of the Myronivka town community.

The idea of the project belongs to the museum's director Inna Savsiuk.

"While working on another project about weaving, we raised the issue of traditional clothing. And we came to the conclusion that we should research the clothes of our area," she comments.

Implementing such a study is not an easy task. It requires finance and professional help. That is why the Myronivka Museum of Local Lore has enlisted the support of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation.

"The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has been helping the Myronivka Local History Museum for several years now. When we heard about the idea of collecting images, life, and things that were common in the Myronivka community in those distant times, we immediately decided that we should help the museum fulfill this ambitious task," comments Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Foundation.

The research lasted almost a year and consisted of three stages: collecting information and copies of national costumes in the community, digitizing items, and recreating the clothes. As a result, there were:

39 samples of folk costumes and 51 pieces of interior items were collected,

118 exhibits were digitized and are available on the international portal museum-digital

4 women's and 2 men's sets of traditional costumes were recreated with the help of the Ukrainian workshop “VisibleNeVisible”.

These recreated costumes will become part of historical reenactments, exhibitions, and other cultural and educational events.

Addendum

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015 to help communities solve their social, economic and environmental problems. The Foundation operates in 13 regions of Ukraine and in more than 700 settlements. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders, communities, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

One of the Foundation's important areas of work is supporting cultural initiatives (publishing books, supporting film production, helping local museums, etc.) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, MHP-Hromada has allocated over UAH 80 million for this purpose.