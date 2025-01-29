Winter warmth helped late winter crops - Ukrainian Weather Service

Warm weather in winter contributed to better germination of winter crops, which were sown later due to dry weather in the fall. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Farmers have certain concerns, but, for example, this year there is a certain positive contribution in the fact that, since the autumn period was very dry, we did not have time to sow all the crops that were planned in time, because the soil was very dry, it was impossible to do so, and some winter crops were sown later. And the fact that these winter months were quite warm is a plus, because they have developed and sprouted