Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8

The Winter Olympic Games are underway in Italy. Who among Ukrainians competed on February 8 and what results were achieved - UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Results of the Ukrainian national team on February 8 at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026:

snowboarding . Parallel giant slalom. Women. Qualification. Annamari Dancha — 29th place, did not advance to the 1/8 finals;

. Parallel giant slalom. Women. Qualification. Annamari Dancha — 29th place, did not advance to the 1/8 finals; alpine skiing . Downhill. Women. Anastasiia Shepilienko — 32nd place;

. Downhill. Women. Anastasiia Shepilienko — 32nd place; cross-country skiing . Skiathlon. Men. Oleksandr Lisohor — 53rd place, Dmytro Drahun — 59th place;

. Skiathlon. Men. Oleksandr Lisohor — 53rd place, Dmytro Drahun — 59th place; biathlon . Mixed relay. Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Olena Horodna, Oleksandra Merkushyna — 8th place;

. Mixed relay. Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Olena Horodna, Oleksandra Merkushyna — 8th place; luge. Single luge. Men. Andrii Mandzii — 12th place, Anton Dukach — 16th place.

