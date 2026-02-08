Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8
Kyiv • UNN
On February 8, at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes showed the following results: Annamari Dancha did not qualify for the 1/8 finals in snowboarding, Anastasiia Shepilienko took 32nd place in alpine skiing. The biathlon team finished 8th in the mixed relay.
The Winter Olympic Games are underway in Italy. Who among Ukrainians competed on February 8 and what results were achieved - UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Results of the Ukrainian national team on February 8 at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026:
- snowboarding. Parallel giant slalom. Women. Qualification. Annamari Dancha — 29th place, did not advance to the 1/8 finals;
- alpine skiing. Downhill. Women. Anastasiia Shepilienko — 32nd place;
- cross-country skiing. Skiathlon. Men. Oleksandr Lisohor — 53rd place, Dmytro Drahun — 59th place;
- biathlon. Mixed relay. Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Olena Horodna, Oleksandra Merkushyna — 8th place;
- luge. Single luge. Men. Andrii Mandzii — 12th place, Anton Dukach — 16th place.
