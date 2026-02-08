$43.140.00
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 10453 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 12921 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 15985 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 16567 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12738 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11195 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23759 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37682 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35893 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On February 8, at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes showed the following results: Annamari Dancha did not qualify for the 1/8 finals in snowboarding, Anastasiia Shepilienko took 32nd place in alpine skiing. The biathlon team finished 8th in the mixed relay.

Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8

The Winter Olympic Games are underway in Italy. Who among Ukrainians competed on February 8 and what results were achieved - UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Results of the Ukrainian national team on February 8 at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026:

  • snowboarding. Parallel giant slalom. Women. Qualification. Annamari Dancha — 29th place, did not advance to the 1/8 finals;
    • alpine skiing. Downhill. Women. Anastasiia Shepilienko — 32nd place;
      • cross-country skiing. Skiathlon. Men. Oleksandr Lisohor — 53rd place, Dmytro Drahun — 59th place;
        • biathlon. Mixed relay. Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Olena Horodna, Oleksandra Merkushyna — 8th place;
          • luge. Single luge. Men. Andrii Mandzii — 12th place, Anton Dukach — 16th place.

            Antonina Tumanova

