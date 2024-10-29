Winter crops sown on 5.7 million hectares: which regions have already completed the sowing season
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian farmers planted 5.7 million hectares of winter crops, including 4.1 million hectares of wheat and 1.05 million hectares of rapeseed. Five regions have fully completed sowing of winter grains, and 12 regions have sown winter rapeseed.
Ukraine has sown 5.7 million hectares of winter crops, including 72% of wheat. Five regions have completely completed winter crops, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The country's farmers have already sown 5.7 million hectares of winter crops
In particular, he said, winter crops:
- wheat - 4.1 mln ha;
- barley - 486.1 thou hectares;
- rye - 66 thousand hectares;
- Rapeseed - 1.05 million hectares.
Agrarians in Volyn, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions have completed sowing of winter crops. Other leaders are Mykolaiv region - 503.1 thou hectares (100.5%), Zaporizhzhia region - 100.8 thou hectares (99.9%), and Khmelnytskyi region - 238.8 thou hectares (99.5%).
Farmers in 12 regions have completed sowing winter rape.
