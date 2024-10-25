The area under winter crops may be larger than last year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
The total area of winter crops in Ukraine may increase this year due to wheat. Winter rapeseed plantings decreased by 10% due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Despite not always favorable weather conditions and a number of risks, farmers are sowing winter crops. Their total area is planned to be larger than last year, in particular due to the growth of wheat crops. This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
"If we are talking about the area sentiment, winter rapeseed has slightly decreased, about 10%, by about 100 thousand hectares. Again, this is due to the fact that the weather did not allow it in many regions," said the deputy minister.
According to him, for example, Dnipropetrovs'k region, which is a major producer of winter rape, "there was just a drought, there was no possibility to sow.
"On the contrary, in winter wheat and winter barley, we see an increase, again by about 10% in terms of the sowing rate, compared to the previous year, and they are sowing, and even faster. For example, as of the beginning of this week, about 8% more winter wheat and barley were sown than at the same date last year," he said
"That is why the total area is planned to be larger than winter crops, due to the growth of wheat than in the previous year," Vysotsky said.
