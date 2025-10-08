Will it happen soon? Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland responded regarding the meeting between Zelenskyy and Nawrocki

Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, announced when the announced meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki will take place. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFM24.

Details

The Ukrainian diplomat expressed hope that the meeting will take place in the coming weeks. He added that the main topic of the meeting between the two leaders will be security issues.

Vasyl Bodnar also answered a question about the possible creation of a Ukrainian political party in Poland, which would be the voice of the Ukrainian diaspora in Poland. After all, the Russian-Ukrainian war in Ukraine caused a massive outflow of Ukrainians to Poland.

It hasn't come to this yet and it won't - the diplomat commented on this issue decisively.

He emphasized that "the political scene in Poland is formed by politicians, not Ukrainians."

Recall

President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki signed a law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. However, this law limits benefits for those who do not work in Poland.