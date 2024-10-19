Will basic general military training be extended to 1.5 months? A pilot project has been launched in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Four training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started training under a new program lasting 1.5 months instead of 1. The project covers almost 500 recruits and is aimed at strengthening training and improving the quality of education for military personnel.
Four key training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started training under the new program, which provides for a month and a half of training instead of one month. Almost 500 recruits have already been involved in the project. The main goal is to strengthen training and improve the quality of education for military personnel. Representatives of the Main Doctrine and Training Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin and Colonel Vasyl Rumak, told this at a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
According to the General Staff, this pilot project is being implemented as part of the "Saving the Lives of Servicemen" program initiated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Upon completion of the project, which will last until the end of the year, the results of the training at different stages will be analyzed and compared - with a timeframe of one and a half months. Based on the results of the analysis, recommendations will be made to improve the CPE.
Representatives of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported on the update of the PFM program itself. In particular, it is planned to increase the time for studying the basics of UAVs and trench electronic warfare, as well as the number of hours for tactical fire training, reconnaissance and sabotage activities, and battlefield survival skills.
"Given the dynamics and intensity of combat operations, as well as the use of new types of weapons and tactics, training of servicemen should be ongoing - in training centers, military units, and during rotations. This gives an advantage on the battlefield, saves lives of our military and brings our victory closer," emphasized Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, Deputy Chief of the Main Doctrine and Training Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.