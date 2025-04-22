Wife of former US Senator Menendez found guilty in bribery case

The wife of former United States Senator Bob Menendez, Nadine Menendez, has been found guilty of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to promote the interests of foreign governments and businessmen through her husband. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters.

Details

According to the news agency, 58-year-old Menendez was found guilty on all 15 counts, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

According to the verdict, she received funds, gifts and other benefits in exchange for her husband's political support, including military assistance to Egypt and interference in court cases.

Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez acted as partners in the crime. Nadine Menendez and the senator put their own interests and greed above the interests of citizens - said Federal Prosecutor Matthew Podolsky after the verdict was announced

It is noted that the once influential chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations was convicted in court last July for organizing military assistance to Egypt, promoting Qatar and interfering in local prosecutions of businessmen in exchange for bribes, including gold, cash and cars.

Prosecutors said New Jersey businessman Wael Hana arranged meetings between the senator and Egyptian officials who pressured him to approve military aid.

In response, Hana allegedly hired Nadine Menendez to work for a company he controlled and used it to relay requests and instructions from the Egyptians to the senator. He was also found guilty and sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Another defendant, businessman Fred Daibes, received a seven-year prison sentence.

According to the news agency, Nadine Menendez's trial was postponed due to her treatment for breast cancer, but she is now awaiting the announcement of the final verdict, which is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

Let us remind you

Bob Menendez was sentenced for a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat is reported to have received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.