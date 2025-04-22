$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32725 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109173 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57925 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54817 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53951 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34973 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28870 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78285 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53912 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Wife of former US Senator Menendez found guilty in bribery case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1648 views

Nadine Menendez was found guilty of accepting bribes to advance the interests of foreign governments through her husband. The final verdict will be announced on June 12, 2025.

Wife of former US Senator Menendez found guilty in bribery case

The wife of former United States Senator Bob Menendez, Nadine Menendez, has been found guilty of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to promote the interests of foreign governments and businessmen through her husband. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters.

Details

According to the news agency, 58-year-old Menendez was found guilty on all 15 counts, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

According to the verdict, she received funds, gifts and other benefits in exchange for her husband's political support, including military assistance to Egypt and interference in court cases.

Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez acted as partners in the crime. Nadine Menendez and the senator put their own interests and greed above the interests of citizens

- said Federal Prosecutor Matthew Podolsky after the verdict was announced

It is noted that the once influential chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations was convicted in court last July for organizing military assistance to Egypt, promoting Qatar and interfering in local prosecutions of businessmen in exchange for bribes, including gold, cash and cars.

Prosecutors said New Jersey businessman Wael Hana arranged meetings between the senator and Egyptian officials who pressured him to approve military aid.

In response, Hana allegedly hired Nadine Menendez to work for a company he controlled and used it to relay requests and instructions from the Egyptians to the senator. He was also found guilty and sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Another defendant, businessman Fred Daibes, received a seven-year prison sentence.

According to the news agency, Nadine Menendez's trial was postponed due to her treatment for breast cancer, but she is now awaiting the announcement of the final verdict, which is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

Let us remind you

Bob Menendez was sentenced for a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat is reported to have received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Bob Menendez
Qatar
United States
Egypt
