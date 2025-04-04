Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential
Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.
The SAPO and the NABU have brought a case against the former Minister of Infrastructure and his deputy to court. They are accused of causing damage to the state in the amount of more than $49 million through illegal ship dues.
Bob Menendez, ex-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to
appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.