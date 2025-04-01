"Why should I leave?" Ukrainian woman does not want to leave the house she inherited from a London collector

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100925 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164595 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103935 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340530 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172420 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144118 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195917 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124525 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108094 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134871 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44909 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156578 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35403 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81840 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12591 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81996 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100925 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164595 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156719 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19560 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21420 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35520 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 45028 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134984 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

"Why should I leave?" Ukrainian woman does not want to leave the house she inherited from a London collector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20777 views

Richard Joy bequeathed the house to Ukrainian waitress Maria. The British man's family won the case, but the Ukrainian woman does not want to leave, claiming that it was the last will of the deceased.

"Why should I leave?" Ukrainian woman does not want to leave the house she inherited from a London collector

82-year-old "recluse" Richard Joy bequeathed a house worth £650,000 to Ukrainian waitress Maria Romanyshyn, whom he met in a cafe. Despite the fact that the man's family won a fierce court battle for the inheritance to recover the property, the Ukrainian woman said she has no intention of leaving. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

Mr. Joy, an eccentric collector of military memorabilia, died in May 2018 after spending his entire life in his family home in Harrow. Its current value is estimated at £650,000. The man never married and had no children. He spent most of his time in the local library and visited the city's "The Upper Crust" cafe three times a week. It was there that he met 38-year-old Maria Romanyshyn.

After Mr. Joy spent some time in the hospital, Maria regularly helped Joy with shopping and everyday tasks.

The Ukrainian woman claimed that she had a close relationship with Mr. Joy, and that he eventually invited her and her family to live with him as a "foster family". According to Maria, the collector eventually decided to give her the house in 2016, "thrusting" the ownership documents into her hands and saying: "The house is yours. I want you to keep the house."

However, Martin Larnie, Mr. Joy's cousin and executor of the will, sued Ms. Romanyshyn. He asked to cancel the donation of the house so that it could be divided according to the terms of the 2011 will.

The Central London County Court received confirmation that less than two years before his death, in 2016, Joy donated his house to Ms. Romanyshyn.

They and their children became the deceased's adopted family, and they also helped and cared for him, but none of them was ever a guardian and never demanded or received money for their care and assistance 

- said Ukrainian lawyer Lynn Counsel.

But Mr. Larnie's lawyer, Nicklin, suggested that in 2016, Mr. Joy was unable to sign complex legal documents because he "was vulnerable with obvious cognitive impairments and, judging by the medical evidence provided, incapacitated."

Romanyshyn's lawyer denied this, emphasizing that "the deceased played chess with Romanyshyn's eldest daughter before and after the donation agreement, and also watched and was able to follow episodes of Sherlock on television."

The case was heard for a week last month, but the parties eventually agreed to settle their dispute out of court after behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The agreement is partially confidential, but Judge Monty said in his order that he was "satisfied on the basis of the evidence heard during the trial that Richard Anthony Joy's last true will was the will of November 26, 2011."

He said that Ms. Romanyshyn's counterclaim against Mr. Larnie, in which she demanded recognition that she is the owner of Mr. Joy's old house through the 2016 donation agreement, would be "dismissed."

Despite the fact that Romanyshyn gave up ownership of the house, she does not think she has to leave it. She added that Mr. Joy would be "shocked" if he found out that his family had come for the house, because they only showed interest after his death, when it comes to money.

It was his will, why should I leave?" This is Mr. Joy's wish. It was his wish 

- Maria said in a comment to the publication.

Indian billionaire left an inheritance to a dog, a butler and a cook28.10.24, 11:19 • 111697 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Ukraine
London
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86