Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - Vance
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Donald Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to end the war and resume trade. He believes that world peace will benefit American workers and the people.
Why don't you stop killing each other and start trading with each other? Why, instead of rushing to kill each other in Ukraine, don't they engage in trade with each other, don't travel between the two countries? This is his (Trump's - ed.) fundamental view on these things. And in principle, if we get more peace in the world, it will be good for American workers. It will be good for the American people. And the president will continue to strive for peace. He has done very well so far, but he will continue to work on it.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received from the American side a draft plan which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.
