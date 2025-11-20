Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - Vance

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
05:57 PM • 5646 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23620 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 23068 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 34034 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46484 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53305 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25640 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54876 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40815 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53879 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
100%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on Russian teachers who are "re-educating" Ukrainian children in the occupied territoriesNovember 20, 09:45 AM • 4518 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEANovember 20, 11:00 AM • 52667 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideo01:30 PM • 8630 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14519 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 20588 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 20669 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 34053 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 46497 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53312 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 54883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14578 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 37857 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 60607 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 57521 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 58284 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
The Guardian
BM-21 "Grad"

Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Donald Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to end the war and resume trade. He believes that world peace will benefit American workers and the people.

Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that US President Donald Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to end the war and resume trade and travel between the two countries, UNN reports.

Why don't you stop killing each other and start trading with each other? Why, instead of rushing to kill each other in Ukraine, don't they engage in trade with each other, don't travel between the two countries? This is his (Trump's - ed.) fundamental view on these things. And in principle, if we get more peace in the world, it will be good for American workers. It will be good for the American people. And the president will continue to strive for peace. He has done very well so far, but he will continue to work on it.

- said Vance.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received from the American side a draft plan which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

President's Office: Zelenskyy expects to discuss key peace points with Trump in the coming days20.11.25, 18:17 • 2018 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine