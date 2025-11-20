Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that US President Donald Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to end the war and resume trade and travel between the two countries, UNN reports.

Why don't you stop killing each other and start trading with each other? Why, instead of rushing to kill each other in Ukraine, don't they engage in trade with each other, don't travel between the two countries? This is his (Trump's - ed.) fundamental view on these things. And in principle, if we get more peace in the world, it will be good for American workers. It will be good for the American people. And the president will continue to strive for peace. He has done very well so far, but he will continue to work on it.