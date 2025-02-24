Wholesale prices in Ukraine have risen: how much have products gone up

In January 2025, wholesale prices for industrial products increased by 32.5% compared to the same month last year. This is stated in the data of the State Statistics Service, reports UNN.

In particular, prices within Ukraine increased by 34.8%, while prices outside the country rose by 16.8%.

According to the statistics agency, the largest price increase was observed in the food industry.

Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 20.6%. In particular, prices rose by 17.5% within Ukraine and by 33.0% abroad.

Prices for dairy products rose particularly strongly, by 22.3%, while domestic prices also rose by 22.3%.

The cost of bread and bakery products increased by 14.9%, and within Ukraine by 15.4%.

Meat prices increased by 11.5%, including 12.0% domestically.

The cost of beverages increased by 8.0% and sugar by 1.6%, although sugar prices in Ukraine decreased by 0.3%.

Wholesale producer prices usually affect the final prices on store shelves with a delay of several months.

The State Statistics Service reports that annual inflation in Ukraine was 12.9% in January 2025. Food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 14.3%.

