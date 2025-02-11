Who will replace Reese Witherspoon? Two actresses fight for the iconic role in the prequel to Legally Blonde

Actresses Madison Wolfe and Lexi Mintry are auditioning for the lead roles in the prequel series Legally Blonde, Deadline reports, UNN writes.

Details

Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are said to be closing in on finding the next Elle Woods to headline their upcoming prequel series, Legally Blonde.

Lexi Mintry (The Murdaugh Murders) and Madison Wolfe (True Detective, Mayfair Witches) have been cast in the role, Deadline has learned. According to internal sources, a decision has not yet been made; it is expected in the near future. Representatives from Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine declined to comment for this story.

The two actresses were reportedly finalists in a major casting call that featured dozens of young actresses vying for the potentially starring role that catapulted Witherspoon into the ranks of A-list Hollywood stars after she portrayed the character as an adult in the hit romantic comedy Legally Blonde (2001) and its sequel Legally Blonde 2: Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003).

