Who will replace Reese Witherspoon? Two actresses fight for the iconic role in the prequel to Legally Blonde
Amazon MGM Studios is looking for the main character for the prequel series “Legally Blonde”. Madison Wolfe and Lexi Mintry are in the running for the role of Elle Woods, previously played by Reese Witherspoon.
Details
Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are said to be closing in on finding the next Elle Woods to headline their upcoming prequel series, Legally Blonde.
Lexi Mintry (The Murdaugh Murders) and Madison Wolfe (True Detective, Mayfair Witches) have been cast in the role, Deadline has learned. According to internal sources, a decision has not yet been made; it is expected in the near future. Representatives from Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine declined to comment for this story.
The two actresses were reportedly finalists in a major casting call that featured dozens of young actresses vying for the potentially starring role that catapulted Witherspoon into the ranks of A-list Hollywood stars after she portrayed the character as an adult in the hit romantic comedy Legally Blonde (2001) and its sequel Legally Blonde 2: Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003).
