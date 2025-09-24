WHO states no link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence to support a possible link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

No consistent link has been established between autism and paracetamol use, the WHO said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccinations and women taking the popular painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy, bringing claims not supported by scientific evidence to the forefront of US health policy, Reuters notes.

