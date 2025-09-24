WHO states no link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 390 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 1438 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 2022 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 19089 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 37362 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 31608 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 30226 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 59113 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28666 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64933 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 59098 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 43166 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 59896 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

WHO states no link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The World Health Organization has stated that there is no scientific evidence of a link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy. This contradicts claims made by US President Donald Trump.

WHO states no link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence to support a possible link between autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

No consistent link has been established between autism and paracetamol use, the WHO said in a statement.

Addition

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccinations and women taking the popular painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy, bringing claims not supported by scientific evidence to the forefront of US health policy, Reuters notes.

Painkiller increases risk of autism in children - Trump23.09.25, 05:22 • 4334 views

Julia Shramko

World Health Organization
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States