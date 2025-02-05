White House to review US participation in UNESCO: what is known

The United States will review its participation in UNESCO, which will include an assessment of how the organization supports U.S. interests. This process will be led by the US Secretary of State in coordination with the US Permanent Representative to the UN and will be completed within 90 days. This is reported on the White House website, UNN reports.

The United States will also conduct a review of its membership in UNESCO. This review will be conducted by the Secretary, in coordination with the United States Representative to the United Nations (UN Ambassador), and should be completed within 90 days of the date of this order. The review will include an assessment of how and whether UNESCO supports the interests of the United States. In particular, the review will include an analysis of any manifestations of anti-Semitism or anti-Israeli sentiment within the organization - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on February 4, US President Donald Trump signed a document on the termination of participation in the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA. This decree provides for a review of the activities of international organizations that, according to the White House, may have radical or anti-American views.

As noted, special attention will be paid to UNESCO, from which the United States has already withdrawn in 2019, citing its position on Israel.