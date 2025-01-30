White House has 'strong opinions' on what led to plane crash in Washington - Trump

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81315 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98155 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107634 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103664 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134973 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116986 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119017 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60565 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113651 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31502 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156571 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113651 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140123 views
White House has 'strong opinions' on what led to plane crash in Washington - Trump

White House has 'strong opinions' on what led to plane crash in Washington - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36368 views

Trump said he has a “strong opinion” on the cause of the collision between an American Eagle airplane and a Black Hawk helicopter. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association says it is premature to draw conclusions about the cause of the incident.

The White House has a “strong opinion” about what led to a mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport. This was stated by US President Donald Trump at a briefing, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

“We didn't know what led to this disaster, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas, and I think we're probably going to express those opinions now because over the years I've watched these things happen,” Trump said.

“We think we have some pretty good ideas, but we're going to find out how this disaster happened, and we're going to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” the president added.

The head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a letter to its members posted online that it is “premature to speculate about the root cause.

Recall

American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

