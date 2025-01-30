White House has 'strong opinions' on what led to plane crash in Washington - Trump

The White House has a “strong opinion” about what led to a mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport. This was stated by US President Donald Trump at a briefing, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

“We didn't know what led to this disaster, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas, and I think we're probably going to express those opinions now because over the years I've watched these things happen,” Trump said.

“We think we have some pretty good ideas, but we're going to find out how this disaster happened, and we're going to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” the president added.

The head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a letter to its members posted online that it is “premature to speculate about the root cause.

Recall

American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport.