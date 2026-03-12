$43.980.1150.930.10
White House denies threat of Iranian drones to US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt called reports of a UAV attack on California unconfirmed. She urged the media to immediately refute this information.

White House denies threat of Iranian drones to US

The White House has dismissed fears of a threat from Iran using drones in the US, and has called on ABC News to retract its report, UNN reports.

Context

ABC News reported that the FBI warned California police departments about the possibility of Iranian retaliation by launching drones on the US West Coast.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reacted to the report, stating that ABC News should "immediately retract it."

She insists that "there is no threat from Iran to our homeland," adding that "there never has been."

"They wrote this based on a single email sent to local California law enforcement regarding a single, unconfirmed report. The email even states that the report was based on 'unconfirmed' intelligence. However, ABC News omitted this critically important fact in their article! WHY? HONESTLY: there is no threat from Iran to our country and there never has been," Leavitt wrote.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Karoline Leavitt
White House
California
United States
Iran