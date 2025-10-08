$41.320.03
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9852 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13144 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14399 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15110 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19228 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18268 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 17005 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61365 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54953 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39720 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Tags
Authors
Which professions are most susceptible to AI replacement: Microsoft study names translators, historians, and writers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

A Microsoft Research 2024-2025 study found that AI is most effective in the professions of translators, historians, and writers. This is based on an analysis of the activity of 200,000 Microsoft Bing Copilot users.

Which professions are most susceptible to AI replacement: Microsoft study names translators, historians, and writers

Microsoft Research scientists have found that the professions of translators, historians, and writers show the highest level of applicability of artificial intelligence (AI), meaning their tasks most closely match the current capabilities of the technology.

As reported in the Microsoft Research 2024-2025 study, the findings are based on an analysis of nine months of activity from over 200,000 anonymous users of the Microsoft Bing Copilot service during 2024.

According to the data, AI performs best with tasks related to text processing, fact summarization, and translation, making these professions most "compatible" with algorithms.

Oleksandr Babenko, CEO of Casino.ua, commented that the study's results indicate not the disappearance of professions, but their transformation.

"AI handles routine tasks well: translation, fact summarization, standard texts. But it lacks deep context and true creativity. The next 3-5 years will show a polarization of the market: in-demand experts who work effectively with AI, and less competitive specialists who have not adapted. Translators will become language curators, historians will become interpreters of complex connections, writers will become authors of unique narratives. It's time to invest in new skills now," he emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Microsoft