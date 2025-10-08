Which professions are most susceptible to AI replacement: Microsoft study names translators, historians, and writers

Microsoft Research scientists have found that the professions of translators, historians, and writers show the highest level of applicability of artificial intelligence (AI), meaning their tasks most closely match the current capabilities of the technology.

As reported in the Microsoft Research 2024-2025 study, the findings are based on an analysis of nine months of activity from over 200,000 anonymous users of the Microsoft Bing Copilot service during 2024.

According to the data, AI performs best with tasks related to text processing, fact summarization, and translation, making these professions most "compatible" with algorithms.

Oleksandr Babenko, CEO of Casino.ua, commented that the study's results indicate not the disappearance of professions, but their transformation.

"AI handles routine tasks well: translation, fact summarization, standard texts. But it lacks deep context and true creativity. The next 3-5 years will show a polarization of the market: in-demand experts who work effectively with AI, and less competitive specialists who have not adapted. Translators will become language curators, historians will become interpreters of complex connections, writers will become authors of unique narratives. It's time to invest in new skills now," he emphasized.