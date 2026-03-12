$43.980.1150.930.10
"When the lights go out, the show goes on": how the theater in Mykolaiv operates after a missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

A Russian S-300 missile damaged the historic theater building in Mykolaiv. Despite the destruction and outdated equipment, the institution staged 400 performances last year.

"When the lights go out, the show goes on": how the theater in Mykolaiv operates after a missile strike

The building in the city center, erected in the 19th century, is an architectural monument that has survived changes of eras and governments, and during the full-scale war, a Russian missile strike. Despite the damage, the Mykolaiv Academic Art Drama Theater has not ceased its work, UNN reports.

With the beginning of the great war, the collective immediately changed its usual rhythm of life: the stage became not only a platform for performances but also a place for volunteering and support for the city's residents.

"The theater collective did not stop its work. We were engaged in volunteering — in the workshops, we sewed buffs, balaclavas, raincoats. We organized mobile concert brigades for IDPs, for the military, for kindergartens to support the city," says Artem Svystun, the director and artistic director of the theater.

Even in the most difficult months, performances were not canceled – they were simply moved to shelters.

The theater experienced its greatest challenge in the autumn of 2022. In late September, a Russian S-300 missile hit the building. The blast wave shattered windows, damaged the facade, equipment, and part of the technical premises.

"A lot of equipment was destroyed, computers, apparatus, lighting and sound equipment were damaged, the chandelier in the hall, even sewing machines. But the theater did not stop working. What could be quickly repaired was restored," says Svystun.

Since the building is a historical monument, the damage from the shelling was entered into UNESCO registers as a fact of destruction of cultural heritage. Despite this, the theater continues to work almost without pauses. Last year alone, about 400 performances and events were held here, attended by almost 47 thousand spectators. Some programs are now dedicated to art therapy for military personnel, veterans, IDPs, and children who have experienced the war.

"Now the theater is no longer just entertainment. It is more of an educational space, a place of support for people," notes the director.

At the same time, the daily work of the stage relies on equipment that has long needed updating. The biggest problem is the lighting console; it survived the explosion but is completely outdated. And light is one of the key tools for the theater. It is what creates the atmosphere of the performance, controls the rhythm of the stage, and helps the actors.

"Our console has 48 faders, and we have more than a hundred devices. Because of this, everything has to be reprogrammed for each performance," explains lighting designer Artem Pereverzev.

According to him, the equipment has been in operation for about a quarter of a century, and technical support for it has long ceased to exist.

"Out of 48 faders, about ten work normally. Sometimes the console freezes right during a performance, then the light disappears for a few minutes while we restart everything," says Pereverzev.

Sometimes the audience doesn't even realize that the technical pause on stage is forced. But for the theater team, it's a daily challenge.

Despite technical difficulties, the hall is almost always full. For many residents of Mykolaiv, going to the theater has become a way to escape the daily tension of the war, at least for a few hours.

"I often come here with my daughter. It's an hour and a half or two hours of happiness when you forget about alarms and explosions. You just immerse yourself in the actors' play," says spectator Olena.

Another theater fan, Viktoria, calls these evenings a way to return to normal life.

"For me, the theater is like returning to pre-war times for a few hours. And this opportunity is so valuable now that it's hard to express in words," she says.

The theater in the frontline city has long ceased to be just a cultural institution. For Mykolaiv, it has become a place where people find support – even when the lights on stage sometimes go out.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
