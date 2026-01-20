What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship

Assumptions regarding the state of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship have appeared in the media. According to sources close to the couple, the spouses are going through a difficult period due to incompatible daily priorities and lifestyles. In particular, Radar Online wrote about this, UNN reports.

Details

47-year-old Kutcher has recently devoted a significant amount of time to business. This includes not only participation in film projects, but also activities in the field of investments and corporate management. According to insiders, such a schedule limits his opportunities for family communication and supporting friends.

Mila Kunis, meanwhile, continues to work in cinema, runs her own projects, and does not plan to change her lifestyle or place of residence. Sources note that the couple is currently moving in parallel directions that intersect less and less often. He is focused on business meetings and strategic decisions, she - on creative plans and professional responsibilities.

The insider adds that this difference creates tension in the marriage. The couple is raising two children, a daughter and a son, and has not yet made any public statements regarding personal matters.

The media continues to monitor the situation, but there is no official confirmation of any marital problems from Kunis and Kutcher yet.

