What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship

03:45 PM • 10498 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 12877 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 22564 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 17753 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 25256 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23580 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23724 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21459 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17921 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37875 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery
January 20, 10:30 AM • 13892 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
January 20, 10:57 AM • 25271 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth
01:02 PM • 3968 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
02:32 PM • 5936 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
02:39 PM • 7954 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 10484 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 22547 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 25432 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 41407 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 72536 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship
05:49 PM • 200 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes
05:16 PM • 1318 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure
04:21 PM • 1964 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
02:39 PM • 8216 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
02:32 PM • 6164 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Media reports suggest possible problems in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage. The reason cited is a difference in priorities and lifestyle of the couple.

What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship

Assumptions regarding the state of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship have appeared in the media. According to sources close to the couple, the spouses are going through a difficult period due to incompatible daily priorities and lifestyles. In particular, Radar Online wrote about this, UNN reports.

Details

47-year-old Kutcher has recently devoted a significant amount of time to business. This includes not only participation in film projects, but also activities in the field of investments and corporate management. According to insiders, such a schedule limits his opportunities for family communication and supporting friends.

Mila Kunis, meanwhile, continues to work in cinema, runs her own projects, and does not plan to change her lifestyle or place of residence. Sources note that the couple is currently moving in parallel directions that intersect less and less often. He is focused on business meetings and strategic decisions, she - on creative plans and professional responsibilities.

The insider adds that this difference creates tension in the marriage. The couple is raising two children, a daughter and a son, and has not yet made any public statements regarding personal matters.

The media continues to monitor the situation, but there is no official confirmation of any marital problems from Kunis and Kutcher yet.

Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes20.01.26, 19:16 • 1332 views

Stanislav Karmazin

