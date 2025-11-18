$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 9992 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29537 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26369 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24278 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 24000 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 40561 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37738 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20113 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18564 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27497 views

Atmospheric fronts are expected in southern Ukraine on November 19, bringing wet weather to the surrounding regions. At the same time, most western and northern regions will be without precipitation tomorrow.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 19, atmospheric fronts will move across southern Ukraine, causing wet precipitation in the surrounding regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the southern regions, as well as in Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk regions, and in some places in Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi with its districts, wet weather with rains will prevail, which will turn into wet snow at lower air temperatures.

At the same time, in most western and northern regions, there will be no precipitation tomorrow, Didenko said.

On November 19, cold weather is expected in Ukraine. The nearest night in the western and northern regions is expected to be 0-4 degrees below zero, in the rest of the territory +2+6, during the day +3+8 degrees, only in Crimea it will be warm, +10+14 degrees. In Kyiv on November 19, on the Day of Hydrometeorological Service Workers, it will be cold, at night 1-3 degrees below zero, during the day on Wednesday +3+5 degrees. No precipitation is expected and today's strong wind will subside

- the forecaster's publication says.

