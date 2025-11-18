What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 19, atmospheric fronts will move across southern Ukraine, causing wet precipitation in the surrounding regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the southern regions, as well as in Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk regions, and in some places in Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi with its districts, wet weather with rains will prevail, which will turn into wet snow at lower air temperatures.

At the same time, in most western and northern regions, there will be no precipitation tomorrow, Didenko said.

On November 19, cold weather is expected in Ukraine. The nearest night in the western and northern regions is expected to be 0-4 degrees below zero, in the rest of the territory +2+6, during the day +3+8 degrees, only in Crimea it will be warm, +10+14 degrees. In Kyiv on November 19, on the Day of Hydrometeorological Service Workers, it will be cold, at night 1-3 degrees below zero, during the day on Wednesday +3+5 degrees. No precipitation is expected and today's strong wind will subside - the forecaster's publication says.

