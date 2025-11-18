Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanket

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3352 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
November 17, 04:21 PM • 24031 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 44578 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 38208 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 38471 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 33738 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 24752 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61860 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26867 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20196 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
6m/s
74%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 22425 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 13762 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition02:25 AM • 5802 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - Musk03:19 AM • 4690 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 8012 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61832 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 93649 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 85950 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 143212 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 120388 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 24285 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 33199 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 33463 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 26867 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 45948 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

This morning, a number of settlements in Zakarpattia, including Tatariv, Yaremche, Yablunytsia, and Dolyna, were suddenly covered in snow. In Bukovel, a thick layer of snow formed, contrasting with the autumn weather.

Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanket

This morning, Zakarpattia found itself under a white blanket. A number of settlements were suddenly covered in snow, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

The first snow today is observed by local residents of Tatariv and Yaremche. Yablunytsia and Dolyna were also heavily covered in snow.

In Bukovel, the precipitation was not light: a rather dense layer of snow formed there, which contrasts with the autumn atmosphere that prevailed just yesterday.

With the first serious snow in the mountains, the winter mood begins – the season of skiing and frosty landscapes is already noticeably approaching in the Carpathians.

Recall

On November 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine