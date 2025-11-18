Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanket

This morning, Zakarpattia found itself under a white blanket. A number of settlements were suddenly covered in snow, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

The first snow today is observed by local residents of Tatariv and Yaremche. Yablunytsia and Dolyna were also heavily covered in snow.

In Bukovel, the precipitation was not light: a rather dense layer of snow formed there, which contrasts with the autumn atmosphere that prevailed just yesterday.

With the first serious snow in the mountains, the winter mood begins – the season of skiing and frosty landscapes is already noticeably approaching in the Carpathians.

Recall

On November 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.