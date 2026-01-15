$43.180.08
Cereals, bread, eggs and vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 10325 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 40323 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 52762 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30486 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30802 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49579 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40432 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41287 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35421 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown
January 15, 06:59 AM • 28801 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM • 18495 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
January 15, 08:33 AM • 26687 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
10:29 AM • 35397 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
11:42 AM • 15828 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
10:29 AM • 35462 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:19 AM • 40320 views
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 40320 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM • 52756 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 55392 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM • 68301 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nataliia Kalmykova
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM • 18537 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM • 41928 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM • 75818 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM • 66916 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM • 70986 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Cereals, bread, eggs and vegetables: what's next in line for price increases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3610 views

In Ukraine, a price increase of up to 5% is expected for cereals, as well as for bread, eggs, and vegetables. The trend will continue until seasonal vegetables appear.

Cereals, bread, eggs and vegetables: what's next in line for price increases

In the near future, cereals may rise in price by 5%, and bread, eggs, and vegetables are also expected to increase in price, and the trend will continue until seasonal vegetables become available. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said this during a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The trend indicates that cereals will probably increase in price by about five percent in the near future. The situation with meat is more or less stable, but (...) due to the increase in production costs, there may also be price jumps, for example, for pork and beef. The price has increased, and eggs may rise in the near future, in January-February, by about plus 10%," Marchuk noted.

Vegetables are also becoming more expensive due to increased storage costs.

"The cost of storing vegetables has increased. If we stated that in December their price remained more or less stable, now some categories of vegetables have started to grow due to the increased cost of keeping them in storage systems. Greenhouse vegetables, which we do not produce in this season, have become more expensive, and what we do produce, of course, under such circumstances is extremely expensive, and accordingly, imports are expensive to purchase. And now we see that cucumbers and tomatoes are quite expensive," the expert noted.

"The cost of bread also increases in price every month, by about 1.5-2 percent every month, we will also observe this due to these direct strikes that the enemy is carrying out on the infrastructure," Marchuk continued.

For the 26th year, unfortunately, the situation is such that we will see a planned increase in prices due to these shellings and strikes. Until direct vegetables appear, for example, which we will grow in open ground, which will not be affected by storage, electricity costs, as in greenhouse conditions, then the supply will increase, and accordingly the price will decrease,

the expert replied when asked whether the overall cost of the food basket would increase.

The situation with providing Ukrainians with food is under control: the Minister of Economy was instructed to respond to network requests13.01.26, 14:19 • 3113 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
