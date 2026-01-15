Cereals, bread, eggs and vegetables: what's next in line for price increases

In the near future, cereals may rise in price by 5%, and bread, eggs, and vegetables are also expected to increase in price, and the trend will continue until seasonal vegetables become available. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said this during a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The trend indicates that cereals will probably increase in price by about five percent in the near future. The situation with meat is more or less stable, but (...) due to the increase in production costs, there may also be price jumps, for example, for pork and beef. The price has increased, and eggs may rise in the near future, in January-February, by about plus 10%," Marchuk noted.

Vegetables are also becoming more expensive due to increased storage costs.

"The cost of storing vegetables has increased. If we stated that in December their price remained more or less stable, now some categories of vegetables have started to grow due to the increased cost of keeping them in storage systems. Greenhouse vegetables, which we do not produce in this season, have become more expensive, and what we do produce, of course, under such circumstances is extremely expensive, and accordingly, imports are expensive to purchase. And now we see that cucumbers and tomatoes are quite expensive," the expert noted.

"The cost of bread also increases in price every month, by about 1.5-2 percent every month, we will also observe this due to these direct strikes that the enemy is carrying out on the infrastructure," Marchuk continued.

For the 26th year, unfortunately, the situation is such that we will see a planned increase in prices due to these shellings and strikes. Until direct vegetables appear, for example, which we will grow in open ground, which will not be affected by storage, electricity costs, as in greenhouse conditions, then the supply will increase, and accordingly the price will decrease, the expert replied when asked whether the overall cost of the food basket would increase.

The situation with providing Ukrainians with food is under control: the Minister of Economy was instructed to respond to network requests