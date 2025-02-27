“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

Which of the authorized representatives of the Ukrainian government will sign the agreement with the United States will be announced tomorrow, February 28. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"As for the signing, you have seen the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which authorized two officials, the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga, to sign this agreement. This means that one of these two will sign it. We will see it tomorrow. I think that this will be further agreed upon during the visit, and we will see when the actual signing will take place," Tikhiy said.

He noted that the focus should be on the document itself, not on who will sign it.

"This is more of a technical issue that does not change the text of the agreement and its implementation. Which of these two officials will sign it is not so critical," Tikhiy added.

On February 26, the government adopted decisions necessary for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the United States to establish the Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko or Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to sign a bilateral agreement on the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction by a decree dated February 26.