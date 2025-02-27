“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49091 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92342 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116034 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107500 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150762 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120383 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136040 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134019 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124694 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120686 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52070 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 43009 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120685 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150762 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193690 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194027 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123906 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126045 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155725 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136135 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143586 views
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19660 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.

Which of the authorized representatives of the Ukrainian government will sign the agreement with the United States will be announced tomorrow, February 28. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"As for the signing, you have seen the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which authorized two officials, the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga, to sign this agreement. This means that one of these two will sign it. We will see it tomorrow. I think that this will be further agreed upon during the visit, and we will see when the actual signing will take place," Tikhiy said.

He noted that the focus should be on the document itself, not on who will sign it.

"This is more of a technical issue that does not change the text of the agreement and its implementation. Which of these two officials will sign it is not so critical," Tikhiy added.

Recall

On February 26, the government adopted decisions necessary for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the United States to establish the Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko or Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to sign a bilateral agreement on the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction by a decree dated February 26.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

